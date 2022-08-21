Upcoming Night Makers Market August 25, 5-8 p.m.

Submitted Photo

A rainbow painted across the sky during the July Night Makers Market in Grand Rapids.

Those looking for something to do after work hours but before the late hours of night can look no further than the newly started Night Makers Market in Grand Rapids. This new market started off small but has grown rapidly after just two events. Organizer Jennifer Gorman shared more about how the market started and what to expect in the upcoming Night Makers Market this Thursday, August 25. 

