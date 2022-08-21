Upcoming Night Makers Market August 25, 5-8 p.m.
Those looking for something to do after work hours but before the late hours of night can look no further than the newly started Night Makers Market in Grand Rapids. This new market started off small but has grown rapidly after just two events. Organizer Jennifer Gorman shared more about how the market started and what to expect in the upcoming Night Makers Market this Thursday, August 25.
“We just really wanted a space where creatives and community could come together in the way that a farmer’s market does but not with the focus on food,” Gorman commented. “The focus on making and creating. And I like to say it’s a curated collection of makers rooted in northern Minnesota.”
The first Night Maker’s Market was in June in honor of the summer solstice. Gorman, along with a few friends who are all artists who make handmade goods, came together to plan the event. Their vision was to plan something that was different from a gallery at the Macrostie Art Center or the Grand Rapids Farmers Market. Gorman herself sells products at the Grand Rapids Farmers Market.
“The farmers market is amazing and I hope to do it again next year, but it is a totally different vibe that I’m trying to have at the market,” Gorman explained. “There's music playing. There are cocktails available. There’s music available. Everything is handmade. It’s not necessarily produce because it’s not a farmer’s market. But it’s super local and super fun.”
They also wanted to schedule the market during after work hours in order to reach a different crowd of people.
“I love the night part of it because not everybody is a morning shopper,” said Jojo Knase, owner of Charmed Custom Candles and vendor at the Night Makers Market.
Knase started her business this past March. She met Gorman at the Grand Rapids Farmers Market as fellow vendors and bonded together over a very windy day that made it tough to keep their booth set ups in order. Gorman asked Knase if she would be a part of the very first market in June and she has continued to be a part of the event.
“It has such a fun, welcoming, family vibe,” Knase said. “You can go there in a bad mood and you’re going to walk away in a great mood because the positivity is contagious.”
Knase’s candles are hand poured with love and intention and in alignment with the moon cycles. For the June market she made a special candle in honor of the summer solstice which sold out at the event. Her candles also come with corresponding crystals, colors, herbs and charms. Knase shared a bit more about how her business began.
“I’ve always been a highly sensitive person and I just started to channel that into candles maybe about a year and a half ago,” she said. “Candles got me through some really dark times. They helped me see the light through the dark times. They helped me through my anxiety and I wanted to bring that same healing element to everyone else. I wanted them to feel how much candles could heal.”
Knase plans to have a collection of zodiac themed candles at the August Night Makers Market. She added that all of the candles are charged on a table of selenite crystals which are meant to be a stone of cleansing and purification, according to Knase. The candles are also cleansed with sage.
“They are meant to bring very positive vibes,” Knase stated.
The first Night Maker’s Market in June had three vendors. By their next market in July, 12 vendors participated. Now for the upcoming August 25 market there will be about 20 vendors showcased—some new and some returning.
“I think it’s totally catching on and with people I don’t know. It’s nice to see friends and family, but it’s even better to meet new people and that’s really what this is about for us—connecting the community to creativity.”
An exciting new aspect of the August market is the addition of younger makers. Gorman shared that they opened up this market to Mini Makers (age 6-12) and Emerging Entrepreneurs (age 13-17).
“They can come and have a little booth and sell their goodies,” Gorman said.
Vendors participating in the August 25 market include: Give Back Studio; At The Lake MN; The Wild Acorn; Charmed Custom Candles; Gypsy Creek Boutique; Borealis Creamery; 45 Degrees North; KLP Design Co.; Akre Homestead; Great River Ranch LLC; Rusty Flower Farm, llc; Rustic Willow MN; Denise’s Designs; MinneCrafts; Sota Pups Bakery; Paddler's Creek Homestead; This Sweet Child; Sara Kay Pots; The Crafty Girls (mini makers); Emmy + Bug (Mini makers); and Kylie's Kards (mini maker).
“Jennifer is amazing. She’s just bringing creative people and community together in such a cool way,” Knase commented. “I just love working with her and I can’t wait to see what else she comes up with.”
The Night Makers Market will be hosted at Hotel Rapids, 680 US-2, Grand Rapids, Minn on Thursday, August 25 from 5-8 p.m.
A portion of the vendor fees will go toward the Foster Love Closet. There will also be a collection for donations to Foster Love Closet for items such as school supplies, diapers, new socks, baby blankets, and any baby related supplies and toys.
More information on the Night Makers Market can be found at the following sites:
Facebook: The Night Makers Market
Instagram: @thenightmakersmarket
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.