The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $3.89 million in grants to eight communities across Minnesota to clean up or investigate 11 contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.
DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $308 million in private investment and create or retain 456 jobs. The redevelopment projects are expected to add 934 housing units, of which 411 units will be affordable housing. Local tax bases are expected to increase by $3.3 million through redevelopment of the sites.
“As Minnesota recovers from the pandemic, these Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants play a key role in promoting community vitality by providing good jobs and housing,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This round of grants alone represents 456 jobs created and retained as well as 934 units of housing for Minnesotans.”
DEED’s Contamination Cleanup Grants cover up to 75 percent of the costs to remove contamination at approved polluted sites. The remaining costs are covered by cities and counties, other units of local government, and private landowners and developers. Grants are also awarded for contaminant investigation and response action plan development.
Since its inception in 1993, the Contamination Cleanup Grant Program has awarded over $199 million in grants, which paid for assessment and cleanup of 3,800 acres of land, allowed for the creation or retention of 50,100 jobs and cleared the way for 24,581 new housing units. The program has also leveraged over $8.9 billion in private investments and added over $142 million to local tax bases.
Go to the DEED website for more information on the program.
See details on individual projects below:
Itasca County – Itasca County Jail
Itasca County is awarded $325,441 in cleanup funding for this 2.5-acre site located in Grand Rapids. The site is contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically a residential and commercial block used for auto repair, offices, filling stations and a fire station, this site will be redeveloped into a three-story, 74,000-square-foot county jail facility. The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs and retain 26 jobs. Matching funds will be provided by Itasca County.
Local contact – Brett Skyles, Itasca County, (218) 327-7363.
Battle Lake – Hatchery Row
The city of Battle Lake is awarded $29,811 in cleanup funding for this 0.58-acre site contaminated with petroleum. Historically occupied by a hatchery, feed mill, gas station, and other various uses, this site will be redeveloped into a three-story, mixed-use building with up to 20 apartment units and 15,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is anticipated to create 10 jobs and increase the tax base by $87,946. Matching funds will be provided by the city of Battle Lake.
Local contact – Val Martin, City of Battle Lake, (218) 864-0424.
Burnsville – Capstone 35
The city of Burnsville is awarded $611,995 in cleanup funding for this 16.6-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically a marsh that was filled in and used for soil processing and landscaping materials storage, this site will be redeveloped into two 115,880-square-foot office/warehouse buildings. The project is anticipated to retain at least 75 jobs and increase the tax base by $453,131. Matching funds will be provided by tax increment financing, the developer and other grant sources.
Local contact – Beth Weber, City of Burnsville, (952) 895-4454.
Mankato – Range Street Redevelopment
The city of Mankato is awarded $50,000 in investigation funding for this 6.13-acre site. Historically occupied by a fuel system distributor, a bowling alley, and various other uses, this site will be redeveloped with two four-story, mixed-use buildings with a total of 120 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
Mankato – Sinclair Flats
The city of Mankato is awarded $281,325 in cleanup funding for this 2.27-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically occupied by various public uses including vehicle repair and maintenance and a public works facility, this site will be redeveloped into a four-story, 48-unit affordable apartment building.
Minneapolis – Juxtaposition Arts Campus
The city of Minneapolis is awarded $310,940 in cleanup funding for this 0.64-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically a residential and commercial site used for dry cleaners and nonprofit offices.
Minneapolis – Nordeast Business Center
The city of Minneapolis is awarded $518,062 in cleanup funding for this 7.87-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. This now-vacant site was historically used by linseed oil processing companies.
Plymouth – Parkera Plymouth
The city of Plymouth is awarded $102,600 in cleanup funding for this 16.20-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used for agricultural purposes and a garden nursery, this site will be redeveloped into two buildings, a four-story building with 210 apartments, and a 70,000-square-foot medical office building.
Roseville EDA – Harbor at Twin Lakes
Roseville EDA is awarded $189,904 in additional cleanup funding for this 13.20-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. These funds will supplement the $179,514 award made in January 2020.
St. Paul – Farwell Yards
The city of St. Paul is awarded $1,392,178 in cleanup funding for this 2.89-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used for residential dwellings, heavy equipment maintenance and a trucking company, this site will be redeveloped into a five-story, 210-unit apartment building with retail space.
St. Paul – The Hollows
The city of St. Paul is awarded $81,117 in cleanup funding for this 1.07-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants.
