Nelson Wood Shims in Cohasset, Minn. is happy to announce that employee Jenni Johnson has been promoted from accounting manager to controller. Johnson has worked at Nelson Wood Shims for three years and appreciates the company’s strong values.
Johnson was born and raised in Grand Rapids. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting at the College of St. Benedict. She then began her career in public accounting at CliftonLarsonAllen in St.Cloud where she also obtained her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license. Johnson continued to work in public accounting for more than eight years, specializing in employee benefit plans and auditing manufacturing companies.
“I returned to Grand Rapids, where I was born and raised, which was a blessing since we knew we wanted to raise our family here,” said Johnson.
She began working at the Itasca County auditor’s office as the accounting manager for over three years. Jonson then started at Nelson Wood Shims in December of 2017 as the accounting manager for three years. She was promoted to controller in January 2021.
“When I took on the Controller position, I took on a supervising role as well as some additional responsibilities in my financial role, including monitoring our internal controls as well as starting to develop some relationships with our professional service firms,” Johnson explained.
Outside of working at Nelson Wood Shims, Johnson loves watching her two sons play sports either from the sidelines or as their coach. She is also an avid powerlifter. Being able to balance her work and personal life is one of the aspects of Nelson Wood Shims that Johnson
appreciates the most.
“The things I enjoy most about working at Nelson Wood Shims are the culture and the people,” Johnson commented. “The company is very intentional about fostering a culture that has solid values, encourages teamwork, and shows appreciation to employees. I think the strong culture is a key factor in what makes the employees so great at Nelson Wood Shims and I feel blessed to work for such a successful company and with a wonderful team of people.”
Johnson also noted that the company recently became an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) which lets the employees have ownership in the company. Johnson said this allows for the employees’ ideas, efforts, and collaboration to have a direct benefit for themselves and the company at-large.
“The culture is very focused on values of honesty, integrity, teamwork. So that really creates a really positive environment,” Johnson added. “It’s a breath of fresh air coming to work. I never dread coming into work on Monday.”
