Minnesota businesses that are looking for ways to secure local, state, and federal government contracts can get help from Minnesota’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center, (MN PTAC) based at the Minnesota Department of Administration.
September 16, 2020 is National PTAC Day, and Minnesota’s PTAC is joining its counterparts from around the country to celebrate the success of the tens of thousands of small businesses that have benefitted from training and technical assistance delivered by their local PTACs.
Businesses interested in learning more about how they can access government contracts are invited to join two events on September 16.
9:00 am: Meet MN PTAC An online session where you'll hear introductions from the whole team and learn of some of our local successes and activities. Link: https://minnesota.webex.com/minnesota/onstage/g.php?MTID=e936005ffa7fb33bb00455cf3296851c5
1:00 pm: 2020 National PTAC Day Webinar, Presented by a panel of PTAC procurement experts, the live webinar will provide valuable insights and information to both newcomers and veteran government contractors. More information about National PTAC Day, including registration links for the national webinar, can be found at http://www.aptac-us.org/PTACday.
Minnesota’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center works to strengthen Minnesota’s economy by stimulating job creation, growth, and business retention. MN PTAC helps businesses navigate through the complicated intricacies of obtaining federal, state, and local government contracts.
PTAC staff, located throughout the state, advises and assists clients in the identification of market opportunities as well as the preparation and proper submission of applications, certifications, and registrations necessary for them to do business with federal, state, and local government entities. They can be reached by email at ptac.adm@state.mn.us.
About Minnesota PTAC
Since 1991, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) has contributed to the growth of its clients and Minnesota’s economy by providing counseling and procurement technical assistance of the highest quality and relevancy. MN PTAC provides technical and marketing assistance to all Minnesota businesses interested in selling their products and services to the government. We provide the necessary tools to be competitive in the contracting arena. The Procurement Technical Assistance Center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency.
