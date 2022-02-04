More than just a shake shop

There is nothing quite like the Grand Rapids community: always supportive, collaborative, encouraging, and giving.
It is the people that make this community such an amazing place to grow up, raise a family, live forever, or come home to. While the people here are nothing short of great and make Grand Rapids top notch, it is also the local businesses that strive to put the community first, and care about our people on a personal level.
This is exactly what Rapid Fuel of Grand Rapids is doing more and more of every single day.
Rapid Fuel is a protein shake and tea shop located in south Grand Rapids. It sells a variety of delicious healthy shakes and energy teas, all of which are safe and healthy for everyone of every age and every lifestyle. They have a kid’s menu for the little ones, and details on allergies dietary concerns as well.
Rapid Fuel’s products are also a great solution for meals and snacks for fast-paced lives, as anyone can call in a quick to-go order. Rapid Fuel’s shakes and teas provide great dietary nutrition value for all that come in, and want to spread that near and far within the Grand Rapids community.
It was about 13 years ago that Brook Kirwin, born and raised here in Grand Rapids, started the nutrition club Rapid Fuel. After doing so, she ended up moving away from Grand
Rapids and around the country opening various other nutrition clubs.
“I am a huge travel bug. That’s a big piece of who I am and what I love. We love adventures and going places, but it’s just always nice coming home,” she said.
She really did come home, as just this past summer, Brook and her family moved back here to Grand Rapids, as she had found there was nothing quite like the Grand Rapids community.
“We love being back,” Kirwin said. “Our kids love it here. We love it here. I love the pace. I love the people. The community is such a huge piece for us, and it’s something that we super missed.”
Rapid Fuel had remained in Grand Rapids all the time Kirwin was away, and now that she’s back and the owner once again, she has big plans for the future of Rapid Fuel, which is already underway. Kirwin’s dream for Rapid Fuel is to be more than just a shake shop; she wants it to be a business that is all about supporting and giving back to her beloved Grand Rapids community.
“This club is all about community for us,” she says, “The focus is really around community connection and socialization.” Her hope is to see Rapid Fuel turn into a brand that’s really well known in Grand Rapids, and also a brand that Grand Rapids is proud to represent.
“I hope that when people see the Rapid Fuel logo or hear those words, they don’t just think of healthy smoothies, but that they think of a locally owned business that really loves and cares about the community of Grand Rapids,” Kirwin said. “That’s what we came back for. That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we work to do every single day.”
Rapid Fuel is a business that only wants the best for the Grand Rapids community as a whole, and also on an individual level. Just this last week, the Rapid Fuel team donated 150 energy teas to the Grand Rapids High School teachers.
“We try to do small things each day to celebrate people, to recognize people, and to appreciate people that are in the community that we see everyday,” Kirwin said.
This was not Rapids Fuel’s first major donation, nor will it be their last. At Rapid Fuel, the marketing dollars become donation dollars, and there are many donations of appreciation to come.
Not only is Rapid Fuel getting out into and interacting more with the community, but the team is also furthering their health education on behalf of their customers at an individual level as well. The team is learning more on nutritional choices, and wants to be able to answer everyquestion someone might have about their products. They are also learning more on things such as allergies, dietary needs, and even recommendations on things such as what pregnant women can and cannot have.
“We work really really hard on improving our education every single day,” says Kirwin. “We want our team to be comfortable answering questions.”
The team at Rapid Fuel is truly dedicated to the well-being of the Grand Rapid community, whether it’s on a large or small scale; a big, daily order for a hockey team or a weekly routine for a casual customer, Rapid Fuel values every interaction and shake they make for their wonderful community. The team at Rapid Fuel is what really sets it apart from the rest. “It’s the people.
They’re awesome. They know you. They know your name. They care about you. They care about this community,” says Kirwin on her team at Rapid Fuel. “They’re invested into the people of this community, and what we can do to make it better. We’re learning and improving every single day.”
Rapid Fuel is doing all it can to interact with the Grand Rapids community, and have even announced the opening of a new location coming in the next few months. “This new location is designed for the community,” Kirwin said. “It’s designed for all those in the community to have a safe, healthy, and relaxing space.”
This new location is located in the downtown area of Grand Rapids, and gives Rapid Fuel even more access to more of the community, and more of the community access to them.
Rapid Fuel is not just a shake shop, but a local business that the community of Grand Rapids can count on and trust to have its back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.