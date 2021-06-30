The Arrowhead Intelligent Region (AIR) initiative is a broadband partnership facilitated by Blandin Foundation and Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation with assistance from the Northland Foundation. A grant pool was created to support a broadband-fueled economy in northeastern Minnesota. Seven projects received grants:
Range Association of Municipalities and Schools: $8,000 to map a wireless broadband network for highest coverage for students within the district including Nett Lake, North Woods, Tower, Babbitt, Cherry and South Ridge.
Itasca Economic Development Corporation: $50,000 to extend the impact of Itasca County’s participation in Launch MN, a program dedicated to growing the state’s ecosystem for business startups.
100 Rural Women: $15,000 to support a research project for Minnesota Children’s Press which is a nonprofit charity based in Grand Marais that mentors entrepreneurial writing and illustration to help rural children ages 5-15 create and sell their own books, newspapers, websites and other print and digital publishing.
Minnesota Children’s Press: $35,000 to deliver broadband education services throughout the Arrowhead region.
Northspan Group, Inc.: $50,000 to create a Welcoming Community program.
Smart North: $50,000 to implement the smart streetlights pilot project in Itasca County.
Iron Range Tourism Bureau: $16,950 for internet upgrades and networking events to attract and welcome new residents to the city of Virginia.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported this broadband initiative with a $50,000 Development Partnership grant.
