Monarch Healthcare Management announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Locally, Monarch Healthcare Management operates The Emeralds at Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MN; The Waterview Pines in Virginia, MN; and The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, MN.
"This is the most incredible honor we have ever received", said Marc Halpert, Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Healthcare Management. "Now, more than ever, Monarch employees have been working extremely hard to ensure the safety and happiness of our resident and tenants. We have made it our focus, at the corporate level, to ensure that our staff members have the tools they need to be successful, feel appreciated and are satisfied with us as employers. This distinction demonstrates that we are on the right track. We appreciate our staff taking the time to give feedback for this survey and look forward to receiving this award for many years to come."
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on
employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.
