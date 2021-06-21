BOVEY – MNSTAR Group Highland Holdings, LLC announced this week the hiring of Jim Johnson as Vice President of Sales and the promotion of Tammy Wersal to Vice President of Operations. These personnel moves come as MNSTAR has experienced significant growth in its first year since Highland Holdings purchased MNSTAR Technologies in September of 2020.
MNSTAR Group Highland Holdings, LLC is a leader in providing electrical system solutions and high-quality customized manufactured wire harnesses.
Founded nearly 30 years ago in a Grand Rapids basement and garage, MNSTAR has grown to be a leader in the custom wire harness industry that serves industries and manufactures in the marine, emergency vehicles, government/D.O.T, utility, recreation, agriculture, and construction specialty vehicles.
MNSTAR takes pride in the fact it remained open throughout the pandemic and due to growth in sales, the company has been able to hire new employees in the last 60 days.
“We are still looking to hire more people,” said Wersal. “These are very exciting times as we continue to expand our business within our core market.”
Johnson comes to MNSTAR with 25 years of manufacturing and sales experience. He said he looks forward to maintaining and enlarging MNSTAR’s recent growth.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to lend my experience on both the build and sales side of manufacturing to a company with a long-standing tradition of quality and excellence,” Johnson said. “I am eager to help drive sales as we strengthen our relationships with new and existing partners.”
Wersal said she is extremely honored to transcend into a larger leadership role within the company.
With more than 20 years of experience in operations management, Wersal brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the demanding role of leading a growing company.
“There is never a dull moment in this jack-of-all-trades position,” said Wersal. “We have experienced growth from a sales and workforce standpoint amid many challenges including supply chain challenges.”
Both Johnson and Wersal believe big opportunities are on the horizon for MNSTAR.
Business growth and creating jobs are good indicators that plans laid out last fall are coming to fruition.
“Despite everything that has happened, we have adapted and become stronger as a business,” said Wersal. “Our hope is that in the next year or so we can report even more substantial growth.”
For more information on MNSTAR Technologies, visit mnstar.com.
