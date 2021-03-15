Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in January, down from a revised 4.7 percent in December, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Once again, the decline was due to people leaving the labor force from both employment and unemployment. The number of unemployed fell 7,652 and the number of employed fell 14,851 for a total decline of 22,503 in Minnesota’s labor force on a seasonally adjusted basis. The national unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent in January from 6.7 percent in December.
Starting this month, DEED’s data reverted to a 12-month moving average rather than the 6-month moving averages previously used. This means the higher months of unemployment rates from earlier in the pandemic are included in the averages.
In January, Minnesota gained 51,800 jobs, that is up 1.9 percent, on a seasonally adjusted basis, replacing all but 1,000 of the jobs lost in December (revised). January estimates are from the same week that bars and restaurants were able to again seat customers indoors, starting January 11. The private sector gained 48,900 jobs in January, up 2.1 percent, more than making up for the 47,100 lost in December. Government gained 2,900 jobs, up 0.7 percent.
“The recovery of over 51,000 jobs in January is a promising sign for Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
Of the 416,300 jobs lost from February through April 2020, the state has gained back 191,400 jobs. Minnesotans learn more at DEED’s website.
Every March, we also release the revised employment numbers for the past several years. These revisions always result in shifts for some months of data for both the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate. Anytime data has been revised from previous reports, you will see that marked by (revised).
The revisions show the loss of 10,000 jobs more than initially reported during the pandemic.
The revisions happen because of new population controls, new seasonal adjustment factors, and more comprehensive employment counts becoming available.
The labor force participation rate fell from 68.4 percent in December (revised) to 67.9 percent in January. Nationally, the labor force participation rate dropped one tenth of one percentage point to 61.4 percent.
Monthly job gains in January were widespread with eight supersectors gaining jobs, two supersectors losing jobs and Mining and Logging holding steady.
Gains were largest in Leisure & Hospitality, up 35,500 jobs or 22.1 percent followed by Education & Health Service up 6,700 or 1.3 percent, Other Services, up 4,100 or 4.2 percent, Government up 2,900 or 0.7 percent, Manufacturing up 1,400 or 0.5 percent, Professional & Business Services up 900 or 0.3 percent and Information up 300 or 0.7 percent. Losses were in Financial Activities, down 400 or 0.2 percent and Construction, down 100 or 0.1 percent.
The U.S. gained 166,000 jobs, up 0.1 percent over the month in January on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the year in January, Minnesota shed 229,968 payroll jobs, down 7.8 percent. The private sector shed 205,547 jobs, down 8.2 percent in January.
U.S. over-the-year job loss stood at 6.1 percent with the private sector down 6.2 percent in January.
Both U.S. total nonfarm and private sector employment were unchanged over-the-year from December.
All supersectors continued to show over-the-year job loss in MN and nationally. In Minnesota, over-the-year job losses were still greatest in Leisure & Hospitality, down 31.8 percent or 83,383 jobs.
Other supersectors with a high share of job losses were Information, down 12.4 percent or 5,703 jobs, Other Services, down 11.3 percent or 12,853 jobs and Professional & Business Services, down 7.3 percent or 27,535 jobs over the year.
After revisions, two supersectors in Minnesota showed strength over the year compared to the U.S.: Logging & Mining job loss in MN remains below U.S. job loss, down 6.8 percent in Minnesota compared to 12.2 percent nationally; and employment in Education & Health Services is down 4.4 percent in Minnesota compared to 5.2 percent nationally. In Minnesota, strength is in Educational Services as well as Nursing and Residential Care Facilities compared to the U.S.
Among industry subsectors, Food manufacturing continues to show strength in the state after benchmarking, up 3.5 percent in Minnesota and down 1.0 percent nationwide, bringing employment change in non-durable goods to just -2.2 percent in Minnesota compared to -3.0 percent nationwide. Employment services was revised downward throughout 2020 in Minnesota resulting in an over-the-year decline of 18.3 percent in Minnesota compared to 7.1 percent nationwide in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.