The unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July 2022 – tying the record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). This was also the all-time lowest state rate on record in the United States as of June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis Minnesota gained 19,100 jobs in July, up 0.7% from June, following the addition of 1,000 jobs (revised upward) in June 2022. The private sector gained 14,600 jobs in July, up 0.6% from June.

