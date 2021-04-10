Duluth, Minn. — Minnesota Power has exceeded a state energy-savings goal as it continues to help customers meet their sustainability goals—even as the company adapted its conservation programs to meet the challenges of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of customers, contractors and employees.
Minnesota Power has exceeded Minnesota’s 1.5 percent energy-savings goal for the 11th consecutive year. It is the only Minnesota utility to have exceeded the goal each year since the state implemented the savings target in 2010.
Minnesota Power’s Conservation Improvement Program works with business and residential customers to find specific ways to reduce energy use. Those efforts paid off by saving 70,774,076 kilowatt-hours in 2020, enough energy to power about 7,812 homes for a year.
The savings also translates to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 54,991 tons, which is comparable to taking 10,845 cars off the road for a year.
Total energy saved in 2020 was 2.6 percent of retail energy sales, well above the state goal of 1.5 percent. Minnesota Power reported the savings in its annual Conservation Improvement Program report submitted April 1 to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
“Helping our customers manage their energy use has long been a priority at Minnesota Power, and we continued to help them find ways to conserve energy and save money even as the pandemic meant some businesses had to temporarily close down and more people worked from home,” said Tina Koecher, manager Customer Experience Operations. “In 2020, our team worked quickly to adapt to COVID-19 by halting many in-person activities and shifting to low- or no-contact programs, events and promotions. That flexibility and creativity allowed us to build on our already strong program performance record despite the pandemic-related challenges.”
According to the company, energy conservation is an important component of Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward vision for delivering 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050 safely, reliably and affordably.
Learn more at https://www.mnpower.com/CarbonFreeEnergyVision. To find more information about Minnesota Power’s conservation programs, visit https://mnpower.com/ProgramsRebates. Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota, supporting 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found at www.mnpower.com.
