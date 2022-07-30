Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to build transmission line to bolster electric reliability in northern Minnesota

Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), and Great River Energy have announced their intent to build an approximately 150-mile, double-circuit 345-kV transmission line from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota near Becker that will support grid reliability in the Upper Midwest.

The transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton County Substation in Benton County, and then replace an existing Great River Energy transmission line from Benton County to a new substation in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County substation will be built as part of a separate project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments