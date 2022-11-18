Two months after calling a three-day walkout, leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association said Thursday the union will hold a new strike authorization vote on Nov. 30 amid slow-moving contract talks with the state’s major hospital systems.

If approved, it would give negotiators for the 15,000-member union the power to call a strike after giving a 10-day notice to hospital employers.


