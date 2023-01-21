Minnesota’s private sector employers continued adding jobs in December, even as the state lost jobs overall, ending a 14-month streak of job growth that saw Minnesota employment outpace the national average, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Overall, Minnesota employment was down 0.2% from November, following an increase of 6,500 jobs that month.

While the private sector gained 900 jobs in December, it was losses in Government jobs (down 6,100) that drove the jobs decrease. Those losses were entirely in local government.


