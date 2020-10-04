The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) in partnership with Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Minnesota is pleased to announce a statewide industry Drug Disposal Awareness Program. This program takes forward steps in preventing substance misuse and addiction in our communities.
“We are proud to play a role in this collective effort to end opioid abuse in Minnesota,” said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the MGA. “As a community partner, we are pleased to be able to provide a resource to our neighbors.”
Now, more than ever, it is critical that we take steps to prevent substance misuse and addiction, starting in our own homes. Thanks to RALI, the Minnesota Grocers Association will be distributing free disposal pouches as part of our Drug Disposal Awareness Program to help people properly dispose of any unwanted or expired medications. This is a critically important effort to help our communities address the opioid crisis. You can pick up a free medication disposal pouch at many of your local grocery stores. Additional pouches are available from the MGA through our Facebook page. Visitfacebook.com/MNGrocers for more information.
