Donation benefits Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
Mediacom Communications is contributing $10,000 to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank as part of a larger $100,000 donation to support regional food banks that assist individuals and families in communities where the company delivers Gigabit-speed internet service.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank works through a network of local partners to provide nutritious food to individuals and families in the greater Grand Rapids area. Mediacom’s fiber-based broadband network is widely available in 11 communities and townships in Itasca County, as part of a 48-county service area that extends from Grand Marais in northern Minnesota to communities across the state’s southern border.
Mediacom operates local customer and operations centers in Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Hermantown, and the $10,000 contribution is being made on behalf of the company’s Minnesota employees. It is one of multiple cash donations given to local food banks affiliated with Feeding America.
“The COVID pandemic has put tremendous strain on our Nation, and so many American families are struggling to put food on the table in these difficult times,” said Mediacom Founder, Chairman and CEO, Rocco B. Commisso. “As a company, we are fortunate to serve 1,500 small and mid-sized cities and towns across 22 states. I know I speak for all of our employees when I say how important it is to help our friends and neighbors in these communities during their time of need.”
“All too often, but especially during 2020, many people found themselves making tough choices like having to choose between paying rent and buying food. With the support from organizations like Mediacom, we can help our hungry neighbors by providing them with nutritious food in their time of need. It is an effort made by both organizations to not only provide hope, but keep our communities healthy and strong” said Development Director Trisha Zimmerman.
In addition to its food bank contribution, Mediacom in recent months quadrupled company resources used to help low-income families with K-12 students receive home internet service. The program, Connect2Compete, is available in all Mediacom service areas to provide low-cost internet access for virtual learning. In addition, Mediacom recently signed onto the K-12 Bridge to Broadband initiative to help school districts close digital gaps among student families.
