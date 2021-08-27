MDI hosts Minnesota Chamber Leaders Lab

MDI hosted the Minnesota Chamber Leaders Lab session touring northern Minnesota on Wednesday. The 40-plus participants were leaders from a range of companies and industries – United Health Group, Boston Scientific, Thomas Reuters, Smiths Medical, Cummins, Bell Bank, and more.
The event took place at Sugar Lake Lodge and was facilitated by MDI’s new CEO & President, Eric Black. The group then toured MDI’s Cohasset facility.
The Chamber Leaders Lab also visited L&M Radiator and Keetac Mine the following two days.
