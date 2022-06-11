MDI awards $22,500 in scholarships to Minnesota students

MDI, a local non-profit manufacturer, awarded $1,500 higher education scholarships to 15 graduating high school students primarily in Northern Minnesota. Now in its 10th year, the MDI scholarship program is for applicants between the ages of 18 and 21 who live in or near the communities the nonprofit manufacturer serve (Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Cohasset and Minneapolis).
“MDI is deeply committed to supporting the communities where we conduct business – and that includes investing in our youth,” said Eric Black, president and CEO of MDI. “Our annual scholarship program opens the door to greater educational access and creates a pathway to success for future leaders in our communities.”
The scholarship program is one of several MDI initiatives that help grow talent in the communities it serves. The organization’s mission is to provide meaningful employment for people with disabilities, as nearly half of its employees have a disability.
MDI’s 2022 scholarship recipients include:
1) Wesley Erickson, Greenway High School, Coleraine
2) Logan Mather, Greenway High School, Coleraine
3) Kaylee Caron, Bigfork Senior High School, Bigfork
4) Gabrielle Rahier, Bigfork Senior High School, Bigfork
5) Hope Morris, Deer River High School, Deer River
6) Ty Morrison, Deer River High School, Deer River
7) Andrew Bishop, Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids
8) Dylan Haynes, Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids
9) Amanda Perrington, Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids
10) Aidane Babb, Northern Lights Community School, Warba
11) Phantajia Duty, Northern Lights Community School, Warba
12) Jordan Farnsworth, Northern Lights Community School, Warba
13) Stephen McGee IV, Northern Lights Community School, Warba
14) Madison Boyd, Edison Senior High School, Minneapolis
15) Jonathan Olson, Hill City Senior High School, Hill City
MDI is a leader in manufacturing custom plastic packaging solutions, production assembly and environmental services with three locations on the Minnesota Iron Range. The organization is committed to improving workforce development by empowering employees through self-sufficiency, with a goal of impacting 2,500 lives by 2025 through employment opportunities and services for people with disabilities.
