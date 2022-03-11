Longtime Hibbing resident serves as president of the Northeast Higher Education District
MDI announced Michael Raich as chair of its board of directors, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to having an experienced board that reflects various industries across Minnesota. Raich is the president of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) and will serve a two-year term as chair of MDI’s board. Click here to download his headshot.
With nearly 30 years of combined K-12 and collegiate administration experience in the Northeast Minnesota region, Raich is passionate about fostering education innovation. He previously served as provost of Hibbing Community College and Itasca Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth, a master’s from St. Cloud State University, and a doctorate from the University of North Dakota.
“We are incredibly lucky to have Michael lead our dynamic board of directors,” said Eric Black, MDI president. “The level of educational acumen and leadership he brings to the table will help us leverage new and innovative ways to grow our business and our mission of positively impacting 2,500 lives by 2025 through meaningful employment and related services.”
Employing more than 420 people, MDI is a nonprofit organization that manufactures corrugated standard and custom plastic packaging solutions at its Cohasset, Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Minneapolis facilities. Approximately half of its employees are people with disabilities.
“I am passionate about MDI because of its dedication to providing meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Raich. “MDI embodies social good and has a track record of promoting a strong business community throughout Minnesota. I am thrilled to lead this incredible board of directors.”
About MDI
MDI is a trusted Minnesota manufacturer and nonprofit social enterprise with the mission to provide employment opportunities and services for people with disabilities. We create high-quality plastic containers to ship, pack and store products, and offer unparalleled product assembly and packaging services for organizations across the country, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. By offering an inclusive workplace that allows employees to build confidence, independence and purpose, MDI’s work results in dedicated employees and satisfied customers. To learn more, visit mdi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.