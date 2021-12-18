DUBUQUE, Iowa – Recently, John Deere named McCoy Construction & Forestry, which has eight locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, their 2021 North American construction and forestry dealer of the year.
The award, also known as the Onyx Circle Award, recognizes John Deere’s top-performing dealers in terms of earning customers’ business, as determined by key performance metrics.
This marks the second consecutive year MCF has been named the top performing construction and forestry dealer in North America.
“We are truly proud to represent Deere and honored to win back-to-back Onyx awards,” McCoy Group President Greg McCoy said. “It is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication our teammates put towards serving our customers.”
Added MCF President Jeff Herkert, “We are proud and fortunate to have a devoted group of teammates that provide excellent service on a daily basis to our customers.”
“Although the Onyx Circle Award is an overall group award, this honor is a nod toward the relationships the Grand Rapids team has made with our customers and business partners over the years,” added Todd Rohloff, general manager at McCoy Construction & Forestry’s Grand Rapids location.
Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president of sales & marketing for John Deere’s Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division, commended McCoy Construction & Forestry for its achievement.
