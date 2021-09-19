McCarroll Off-Road

Colton McCarroll held an open house for his new business, McCarroll Off-Road, on Sept. 11, 2021.

 Ben Karkela

McCarroll Off-Road held an open house Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 - 2 p.m. The event featured free barbecue, merchandise, and giveaways. McCarroll said his family and friends helped organize and grill food for the event.

McCarroll Off-Road is a locally owned and operated off-road repair shop and storefront. Owner Colton McCarroll offers full-service repairs and maintenance, specializing in ATVs and side-by-sides. 

“We’re excited to be able to service machines for people in this area and help keep them on the trails,” he said. “We plan on being here a long time and build our supply of parts and accessories so we can meet everyone’s needs for their 4-wheelers as soon as possible.”

The Grand Rapids-area has seen a massive increase in ATV use, leading to a shortage of mechanics who can service offroad vehicles. McCarroll said he hopes to fill that gap in service and offer affordable prices to riders in the area. 

“Ever since I moved in, it’s been steady. Right now I’m booked into the first full-week of October. It’s been extremely busy and just getting busier,” McCarroll said. 

The business, located at 720 S Pokegama Avenue, features a showroom with parts and accessories. 

For more information, call (218) 256-5659 or email mccarrolloffroad@gmail.com.

