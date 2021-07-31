We all know magic happens at the water’s edge. Living in the Northwoods, surrounded by lake country, has instilled in Megan Kellin, owner of Lake and Company, a sense of pride and purpose to celebrate this special place and the people bold enough to explore it. Kellin and her cofounder, Kelly Kabotoff, spearheaded Lake and Company Magazine, which has been around for six years, and expanded the retail side of the business by opening six retail shops in 2021; this year they’ll celebrate their 21st issue as well. They also opened a Lake and Co Loft (which is available now to rent on Airbnb) among other hospitality and tourism driven entities in the area, including Little Lazy Lodge, used for events and retreats, and Hotel Rapids.
Kellin was inspired by memorable experiences and her travels and infused them back here in the Midwest throughout her multiple business ventures. Her travels and chance encounters have made her a natural collaborator and connector of the dots. The source of flowing conversations and epic partnerships. To celebrate their newest store, located at 10 NW 3rd Street in Grand Rapids, they will be hosting a grand opening on Monday, August 2nd, starting at 4:00 p.m. The event, open to the public, will include collaborations with clients like Voyageur Custom Saunas, who will have their mobile sauna stoked and ready for people to try out, and artist Kada Goalen, who will be painting a live mural on site.
At Lake and Company it’s always been about the stories. And the team will continue to tell the stories behind the people. Behind the photos. Behind the products. The team keeps a pulse of what’s coming out from the coasts by partnering with start-up companies whose innovative products have an audience in our region. These brands are a breath of fresh air in an oftentimes oversaturated market of the same old, same old. While sometimes unknown to most, they inspire the adventure seekers in our community — with their innovative solutions, sustainable practices, and socially conscious missions. In their stores you will find a curated collection from apparel to gifts to gear for your next adventure.
Lake and Company feels honored to have the ability to use their multifaceted platform of magazines, digital media, online, and brick-and-mortar stores to expose these amazing people and product stories to our Midwest readers and shoppers. They hope to inspire the community to adventure more, to dig deeper, and to spread kindness while you do it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.