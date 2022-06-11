Kona Ice offers a special feature to area events and fund raisers
With a hot summer just around the corner, residents of Grand Rapids have to start thinking outside of the box on ways to stay cool. One delicious and sugar-free way to enjoy the sun while also cooling off with Kona Ice!
Libby Devere—circulation manager at the Grand Rapids Herald Review—began her Kona Ice franchise in the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities. Specifically, she started in Apple Valley and Burnsville. Devere expanded in January of 2020 by purchasing two more territories to include Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, and a section of Minneapolis that includes the Stone Arch Bridge area.
Kona Ice is Smart Snack compliant through the USDA’s “All Foods Sold in Schools” standards.
This means that Kona Ice is able to be served at school events. The product is zero-calorie, zero-carb, zero sugar, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan and Kosher-certified. The all-natural sweetener Stevia is used in the flavoring.
Another aspect that drew Devere and her family into owning Kona Ice trucks was the Kona Ice Giveback programs. Kona Ice has given nearly $100 million back to communities across the United States. Devere explained that a portion of the proceeds they make at fundraising events are automatically given back to the fundraising efforts, usually about 25% of the profit.
A recent fundraiser at Robert J. Elkington Middle School gave students a fun-filled day on Tuesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 19 when Devere’s Kona Ice truck rolled up to the school with shaved ice and a color changing cup in honor of the “Kona Dayz” fundraiser.
The tropical theme Kona Ice Truck parked right in front of the front doors of RJE Middle School to serve the students. The fun changing lights on the truck and its tropical music set the mood for an exciting break from class.
Prior to the fundraiser, students at RJEMS prepaid for their Kona Ice and received blue vouchers with their desired flavors to bring to the truck on their assigned fundraiser day.
Not only did the students receive a chilled and fun treat, but they also got a sweet deal in receiving a color-changing cup. With the color changing cup, no student will ever have to pay full price ($6) for Kona Ice ever again; as long as they keep that color changing cup on them, they are able to get $3 refills on Kona Ice forever!
During this fundraiser, the kids at RJEMS also had the choice to add their own flavors with the trademark that has partnered with Kona Ice, called Flavorwave! The Flavorwave station attached to the Kona Ice truck allowed the kids to add their own flavors to their shaved ice. Some of these crazy flavors are “Watermelon Wave” and “Groovy Grape,” and all the flavors left the kids with bright smiles and colorful tongues.
Kona Ice has been known for raising money to give back to the community, and with this “Kona Dayz” fundraiser, a portion of the proceeds were given back to the school for special programming.
Devere and her Kona Ice trucks will continue moving west and south to cover the Cohasset and Deer River area, and hopefully Bemidji, Aitkin and Brainerd. In the upcoming future, Devere hopes and plans to do more fundraising for school events and organizations alike.
To keep track of the local Kona Ice truck, follow them on Facebook at Kona Ice of Itasca County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.