The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will launch its new Main Street Economic Revitalization Program on Aug. 3. This $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program will award grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects.
These projects will address the greatest needs that have arisen in our communities since March 15, 2020 and spur economic revitalization across Minnesota. This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 29, 2021.
Proposals will be accepted from eligible partner organizations, which include foundations engaged in economic development; community development financial institutions; and nonprofit organizations engaged in housing and commercial development. Request for proposals (RFPs) will open at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 and be due by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.
Partner organizations selected for grants will then provide grants and loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations and developers – funds which can be used for the demolition, repair, renovation and construction of eligible projects.
A total of $80 million is available in grants to partner organizations. No more than $40 million is available in the first round. Dates for the second round have not yet been identified but will be before March 1, 2022.
