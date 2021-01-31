The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) is pleased to share that Tamara Lowney, President of Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), has been recognized by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) with an Excellence in Economic Development Award in the Innovation category.
Tamara’s tireless and truly innovative work to create a central hub for COVID-19-related information and resources for Itasca County business owners has earned statewide recognition, making a tangible positive impact on Itasca County’s business sector.
“We truly admire Tamara’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Hanson, APEX President and CEO. “Her EDAM Innovation Award is very well-deserved, and that’s why our team nominated her for it. She acted quickly last spring to mobilize teams to ensure area business owners had access to both business and emotional support, along with extraordinary financial resources essential to their continued survival.”
The EDAM Innovation Award recognizes a creative solution to an economic development challenge. It is awarded to a community, county, organization or a collaborative team for any or all of the following:
Programs or initiatives that focus on business attraction, talent attraction or retention, business retention and expansion, financing, entrepreneurship, technology or other economic development initiatives.
Successful partnerships that demonstrate the strength of working together as a collective whole.
Creativity, effective communication and impeccable execution of an economic development marketing initiative.
“Tamara’s work throughout 2020 was exceptional in every category” said APEX Economic Developer Matt Shermoen.
Tamara believes in the power of economic development, and she strengthened and refined her career as a Senior Business Developer with APEX for several years. As IEDC President, Tamara thinks outside the traditional economic development box to drive growth and success in Itasca County. This has never been more apparent than during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Itasca County depends on the success of local business to survive, so when the pandemic threatened the future of businesses across the world, Tamara sprung immediately into action.
Starting in mid-March, Tamara called daily stand-up Zoom meetings with the team to discuss the most urgent needs in Itasca County and what this powerful team of partners could do to help. Between March and May 2020, IEDC held 25 Zoom meetings that kept business owners informed of the evolving situation and providing support for unforeseen challenges and the emotional stress business people were experiencing. Over 1,000 business owners, managers, accountants and community leaders attended these calls, with the largest meeting hosting 103 attendees. During a time of crisis, Tamara, IEDC and partners were valued and trusted resources that made a real difference.
Tamara also led, participated in or supported several key initiatives, including:
-The Itasca Strong Initiative
-The Itasca Small Business Relief Fund
-Marketing the Bigfork Manufacturing Facility
-Creating loan programs for CARES Act Financing
-Grand Rapids Emergency Working Capital Loan Program
Tamara is passionate about growing Itasca County. She fights for its success in her work every day, helping hundreds of entrepreneurs in Itasca County and the surrounding area through COVID-19. Her work is having a tangible impact right now, as businesses weather an incredibly difficult time.
To learn more about APEX, visit www.APEXgetsbusiness.com.
To learn more about the IDEDC, visit https://www.itascadv.org/.
