Love Where You Work Survey, is a survey designed for area employees to share their voice about what a positive workplace culture looks like and share what they look for in an employer.
Survey is available Monday, Sept. 19 – Friday, Oct. 14.
Being short staffed is reality for businesses throughout our nation, let alone in rural Minnesota. But what can we do about it? Pay more? Work less hours? How about more vacation? Could it be our workplace culture?
Itasca Economic Development Corporation’s Advisory Committee asked themselves these questions again and again and discussed the endless array of information about workplace culture. They realized it was time to go to the source; time to ask people, “What makes a great workplace?”
The group pulled together a series of questions to gauge how Itasca County workers feel about their employers. These questions have been developed to help understand why employees choose to stay or not stay with their current employers, as well as what they are seeking in a workplace environment.
WHO?
We need YOU! We want to capture all of the voices across our community to understand what makes a great place to work FOR YOU.
Employers spend an incredible amount of money trying to attract new employees to their businesses. While this is an important part of their work, we wanted to understand how to keep those great employees. What drives you to not only come to work each day, but to want to be the best worker you can be?
The survey takes about 10 -15 minutes to complete.
WHY?
To gather real time information from people working in Itasca County so we can:
1. Share this information with employers in our community. We know many larger employers may survey their staff already, but this bundled information could be shared with all employers, large and small, giving great insights into what today’s worker is looking for in an employer.
2. Utilize the data to develop a “Workforce Summit” in early 2023, where local employers can come and hear from experts about the topics highlighted in the survey.
3. Use the data to set a baseline for the workforce in Itasca County. Conduct the survey annually to capture changes in our local workforce and their ideas of a great workplace culture.
HOW?
Share the link to our survey with your teams via email and social media channels. We have a third party, Northspan, collecting the data and ensuring that anonymity is maintained. It is critical that people feel confident and comfortable sharing information with this survey.
NO EMPLOYERS will be called out or identified. Survey will collect demographic information such as industry, approximate employees, etc. to help identify sectors in our community.
WHEN?
“Love Where You Work” Survey will open Monday, Sept. 19 and close Friday, Oct. 14. Data will be collected, analyzed and a report will be generated to be shared with our community by mid-November. There will also be presentations to our community about the results of the survey.
Survey link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LoveWhereYouWork
