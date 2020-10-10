Local restaurants give back through Dining United

Now through November 19th is Dining United, in which local restaurants team up with United Way to improve lives in our community. Throughout October and November, community members wanting to make a difference can eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner at one of several participating restaurants. United Way’s 2020 Dining United partners have pledged a portion of proceeds toward this year’s Stronger United campaign, which benefits over 24 local programs working to address the health, education, and basic needs of families and individuals in the greater Itasca area.
2020 marks the eighth year of Dining United, and this year will emphasize takeout options in addition to the more traditional dining in. “It’s a good time to shine a light on the local restaurants that have been so supportive of our community,” says United Way Executive Director Kim Brink Smith. “It’s been a difficult year, and right now we need to do everything we can to support each other.”
Participating restaurants include:
Culver’s
1775 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-999-0774
Drive-thru for United Way: Round up your total or leave a donation
(Fridays, October 16th & 23rd)
Dairy Queen
1940 Pokegama Ave S, Grand Rapids | 218-326-3366
Will donate $1 of each Blizzard
(Sunday, October 18th)
Forest Lake Lounge & Downstairs Steakhouse
Hwy 2 West, Grand Rapids | 218-326-3423
Will donate $1 of every appetizer order
(Sundays, Mondays & Tuesdays October – November 19th)
Hotel Rapids
680 US-2, Grand Rapids | 218-326-3458
Will donate $2 of every crepe order
(Saturdays & Sundays through October)
Pickled Loon Saloon
20184 Hwy 169, Grand Rapids | 218-301-0485
Will donate $1 of every featured menu item:
Signature Shrimp Appetizer, Pork Belly Mac & Cheese, Asian Chicken Wrap
(October – November 19th)
Rapids Brewing Co
214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-390-8664
Will donate $1 from 3-pack crowler sales and 2% of food orders
(October – November 19th)
Timberlake Restaurant
144 SE 17th St, Grand Rapids | 218-326-2600
Will donate $1 per glass of wine
(Month of October)
UnWined Up North
31 NE 3rd St., Grand Rapids | 218-999-9234
Will donate $1 of every entree order
(Tuesdays & Wednesdays October – November 19th)
Zorbaz on Pokegama Lake
32946 Crystal Springs Rd, Grand Rapids | 218-326-1006
Will donate 10% of all food, beverage, and clothing sales
(Wednesday, October 14th – Trivia Night)
Dining United is one of many activities taking place throughout the year in support
of United Way’s Stronger United campaign, through which United Way supports programs that help families and individuals in the Itasca area meet their basic needs, achieve financial stability and independence, meet educational goals, and live healthy lives.
United Way encourages everyone to play a role in improving our community - whether through giving, advocating, volunteering, or any combination of the three. To give generously or to learn more about United Way’s work, visit uwlakes.org or text LAKES to 26989.
Restaurants and other businesses looking to get involved, whether through Dining United,
United Way’s Small Business 365 partnership, or other events and initiatives, can call 218-999-7570 or email info@uwlakes.org to get started.
###
Scan the QR code to learn more about Dining United.
###
About United Way of 1000 Lakes
United Way of 1000 Lakes is a leader in mobilizing the resources of individuals, companies, and government and local organizations to ignite community collaboration
in support of the building blocks for a good quality of life: success in school; financial stability; access to care; and healthy lifestyle choices. United Way invites everyone to join the movement. Visit uwlakes.org to learn more.
