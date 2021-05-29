GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - The RE/MAX corporate leadership team recently honored five RE/MAX Thousand Lakes real estate agents for their outstanding business performance during the past year. Wendy Uzelac, Karyn Davidson, Bob Ellies, Tina Marie Ladner and Jane O’Leary received RE/MAX awards that recognize top performers for their service to buyers and sellers. Recognition is awarded based on gross commissions.
Uzelac, who has served as broker/owner of the RE/MAX Thousand Lakes office in Grand Rapids for 19 years, qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Platinum Club Award. Less than 12 percent of RE/MAX agents statewide achieved this award.
O’Leary earned the 100% Club Award, while Davidson, Ellies and Ladner each received the RE/MAX Executive Club Award. Uzelac, Davidson, Ellies and O’Leary have each previously achieved the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, honoring real estate agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with RE/MAX.
Uzelac said, “It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such incredibly knowledgeable, effective agents who have served buyers and sellers so well over the years. We are very grateful for the trust clients place in us, whether they’re looking to sell or in search of that home, cabin or acreage that is just the right fit.”
RE/MAX Thousand Lakes serves Grand Rapids and surrounding communities, including the Bigfork, Marcell and Talmoon areas. The office is located at 1001 Pokegama Ave. South, just down the boardwalk from Boulder Tap House.
For information on buying or selling any type of real estate, call RE/MAX Thousand Lakes at 218.326.8200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.