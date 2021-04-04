Local landmark changes hands

God’s Country Outfitters came under new ownership last month. New owners Kristi and Chris Reinhardt purchased the business when they heard it was going to close for good at the end of February.
The outfitter is a recognizable landmark along Highway 38 about five miles north of Grand Rapids. It was founded by Darwin and Catherine Markgraf in 1961 and moved to its current location in 1962.
The decision to purchase the business came swiftly. The Reinhardts live nearby and didn’t want to see it close forever.
On February 22, Kristi and her son, Nick Alexander, took a tour of the building and discussed options for keeping it afloat. They decided to make the purchase and were working out details with their attorney and accountant the next day. They spent the rest of the week learning how it operates.
“Everyone around here kept saying that they didn’t wanna lose God’s Country,” Kristi said. “It’s been a staple. It’s been here forever.”
After all the details were worked out, the Reinhardts officially opened shop on March 1. After 60 long years, God’s Country Outfitters was now in the care of a new family.
Nick and his fiancee, Malina Meyer, often work the front register while their daughter Aspen plays nearby. Kristi’s sons Justin and Ryan will eventually help out, too. Both currently attend Grand Rapids High School.
Kristi’s husband, Chris, operates a recycling company in St. Paul. He travels up north on the weekends to spend time with the family.
Currently, they have one employee, Anna Bocsinsky.
The Reinhardts plan on making a few improvements, but things will remain mostly the same, according to Kristi. They will offer the same selection of groceries, tackle, gear, gas, and permits. For years, God’s Country posted photos of local hunters and fishermen above the register. The photos range from trophy bucks to children posing with their first fish. The Markgrafs left behind decades worth of photo albums they collected over the years.
Those photo albums are a treasure trove of local history and Kristi has considered preserving in a glass case. If customers wanted to look at them, she would be happy to let them browse through the albums.
For now, Kristi says they will focus on learning the ins-and-out of operation before making any changes. She said it was important for her to support her neighbors.
Once the business aspect is figured out, Kristi said she plans on using the business to raise money for the surrounding community.
“When we get going and get things figured out, that’s what I want to do here,” Kristi said. “That’s what I would like to do with this place.”
God’s Country Outfitters is located at 29755 MN-38, just north of Grand Rapids.
