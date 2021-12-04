GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – North in Bloom Floral, Edward Jones and the Grand Rapids Branch of the Boys & Girls Club invite the local community to “Adopt-A-Resident” and spread holiday cheer this season by sending floral arrangements to area nursing and assisted living residents. Adopt-A-Resident bouquets can be purchased at North In Bloom Floral for $20, with the option of adding a card for $3.
“North In Bloom is excited to bring back the Adopt-A-Resident program again this year,” North In Bloom owner Madeline Cook said. “Last year, our community really came together to bring this idea to life. We are happy to go bigger and better this year in the hopes of making a larger impact.”
Last year, North In Bloom Floral in downtown Grand Rapids posted on social media asking community members to send some holiday cheer anonymously to local nursing and assisted living residents. The community stepped up, and every resident in the area received a floral arrangement – the North In Bloom team delivered over 550 fresh holiday bouquets to facilities in the area.
This year’s Adopt-A-Resident program adds an option to include a handmade holiday card crafted by the children who attend the Grand Rapids Branch of the Boys & Girls Club, an out-of-school enrichment program with a mission to enable all youth, especially those in most need, to reach their fullest potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
The Edward Jones offices of Grand Rapids will be supporting the Adopt-A-Resident program by hosting a festive celebration for the Grand Rapids Branch of the Boys & Girls Club. The event will feature Christmas cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, music, movies, merriment, and an opportunity to create cards for local nursing and assisted living residents, which will be placed in Adopt-A-Resident bouquets.
“At Edward Jones, our purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Kristina Gaalaas and parent of two Boys & Girls Club members. “This unique opportunity to partner with North in Bloom and help the Boys & Girls club spread holiday cheer to our community is one way we work to make a difference for all involved.”
Adopt-A-Resident bouquets are $20 each, with the option of adding the card at $3 each. The money collected for the cards will all be donated directly back to the Boys and Girls Club for their participation.
To Adopt-A-Resident this holiday season, contact North In Bloom at 218-326-0376 or stop in at 204 NW 1st Ave in downtown Grand Rapids. North In Bloom is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To participate, contact North in Bloom by Friday, December 17th. Bouquets will be delivered on Monday, Dec. 20. If you would like to donate directly to the local Boys & Girls Club, contact Area Director Lori Kangas-Olson at 218-910-2255.
