Things may not be completely back to “normal,” but businesses near and far are learning to make the most of the situation they’ve been handed over the past two years. Leaders of Benders and L&M Fleet Supply in Grand Rapids shared their thoughts on the current situation and how their year has gone overall.
Both business owners shared that they have had difficulties this past year. Some of these challenges are related to supply chain issues, high demand, or shipping delays.
L&M Co-owner Del Matteson shared that every part of the supply chain process has been affected from a shortage of trucking to supplies which impacts items made overseas and in the United States.
“So it affects us from everywhere—from sporting goods items to clothing to lawn mowers to seasonal goods like patio furniture and grills, and things like that—so it’s kind of across the board,” said Matteson.
Benders Owner Craig Bender noted that their biggest challenge has been keeping items in stock. With high demand and delays throughout the supply chain, this has required the business owner to plan ahead even more than usual.
“It’s not like we have everything we want, but we’ve done a better job at guessing on needs, forecasting our sales, and trying to have too much rather than too little,” explained Bender.
Customers are also having to learn to be flexible. Bender stated that customers have been very understanding when they aren’t able to find the exact item they may have come in looking for. But he knows it can be frustrating for customers.
“Because they’re experiencing that everywhere from the grocery store to wherever, that they can’t always get what they want,” said Bender.
Matteson echoed these thoughts that their customers have been understanding throughout this year.
He noted, “our sales have been fairly strong in light of everything.”
In fact, Matteson shared that L&M Fleet Supply recently announced they will be opening three new locations in the upcoming years. The company currently has 10 locations throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The upcoming new stores will include one Wisconsin and two in Michigan.
“We’ve been able to still have fairly strong sales. …during this pandemic basically because of the teams we have at our stores and corporate offices, and the people, and obviously our customers—which is our #1 focus, serving our customers,” said Matteson.
Benders is also no stranger to success this year.
“We’ll probably have our best December we’ve ever had,” Bender stated.
Bender attributed this success to their loyal customer base, as well as their new customers they have gained.
He said 2020 was a very tough year, but that 2021 saw many improvements. Some of these improvements may be related to customers feeling more comfortable shopping in-person once again, and a desire to support small, local businesses, said Bender.
“I never would have dreamt we would have rebounded from 2020 as quickly as we have,” Bender commented.
It seems that both of these businesses have been able to adapt to the ever-changing world they operate in—something that is sure to keep them alive and well for years to come.
