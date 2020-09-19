Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) announced that the Grand Rapids Airport and Rush City Regional Airport are set to receive funds from the Department of Transportation to improve airport infrastructure. Part of each of these grants was funded by the CARES Act, which Stauber helped pass back in March.
Of these grants, Congressman Stauber stated, “I am happy to announce the allocation of funds to assist two local airports in the Eighth District. These airports are critical to the surrounding local economies, and this financial support will go a long way to help offset the negative impacts of COVID-19. Not only will these funds provide immediate relief to help these airports overcome the challenges brought on by COVID-19, they will also guarantee these airports’ ability to serve their communities long into the future. As a Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I know the value of our state’s airports and was proud to vote for the CARES Act, which made a portion of these grants possible.”
The breakdown of funding is as follows:
Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport-Gordon Newstrom Field is set to receive $4,150,662 for runway rehabilitation.
Rush City Regional Airport in Chisago County is set to receive $59,350 to seal runway pavement.
