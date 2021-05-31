Mainline work on Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project is set to ramp up June 1 across northern Minnesota. The increased workforce is expected to bring thousands of construction jobs and millions in related spending.
Enbridge held a virtual construction update on Wednesday, which highlighted current work and future plans for construction.
After reaching a peak of about 5,400 workers this winter, Enbridge scaled down to 900 workers starting April 1. This was due to environmental restrictions and spring road bans.
“We’ve started to ramp our workforce back up,” Mainline Executive Director Leo Golden said. “Line 3 is an important part of our mainline pipleine system that’s critical infrastructure that delivers the energy that everybody relies on to live their lives.”
Golden said benefits of an increased workforce will start flowing again to communities surrounding pipeline construction.
While mainline workers were on their planned spring break, construction of pump facilities continued at eight sites throughout the state: Donaldson, Viking, Plummer, Clearbrook, Two Inlets, Backus, Swatara, and Cromwell.
During construction, the pump facility sites were covered by large white tents, but the southern pump sites no longer have tents covering the facilities.
Currently, erosion control construction is the primary focus of workers. Project Director Barry Simonson said Enbridge uses horizontal directional drilling to mitigate any surface disruption when the pipeline must cross underneath rivers, roadways, or other obstacles.
Horizontal directional drilling is a special technique that allows rivers to maintain stream flow and fish passage while avoiding shoreline disturbances and sediment release. The process includes assembling pipe sections, drilling under the rivers, then pulling the assembled pipeline through the channel below the river.
Depth of the pipeline varies for each location and depends on geo-analysis of each site. According to Enbridge, the pipeline must be a minimum of 30 feet below the resource and up to 90 feet below. A total of 19 horizontal directional drilling sites have been permitted.
Matt Bordson gave an update on Enbridge’s COVID-19 protocols. Workers complete daily prescreeings, which includes a health assessment and temperature screening, but may be exempt from testing if fully vaccinated. All testing is managed internally.
Enbridge officials mentioned that employees are trained on appropriate behavior within construction communities. Officials reinforced that their commitment is to ensure that everyone returns home safely every day and that their assets are operated in a safe manner.
For more information, please visit www.enbridge.com.
