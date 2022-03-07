One Lake Country Power member has met the filing requirements for nomination as a candidate for the cooperative’s director elections this spring. Director ballots for District 2 will be mailed to co-op members between March 31 and April 5.
Members in District 4 and District 8 will not receive a director ballot in 2022 because no members petitioned to run for the Board of Directors by the filing deadline, which was 4:30 p.m. on February 9, 2022. The Lake Country Power Board of Directors is considering its options for these two districts. An announcement will be made at the annual meeting.
The candidate running for the LCP Board includes:
District 2: Michael Forsman, Ely*
* Incumbent
Lake Country Power will use a hybrid election process for members, offering the opportunity to vote online, by mail or in person at the annual meeting before polls close. Voting instructions will be included with the mailed ballots. The election will fill a three-year term.
The LCP annual meeting will be held Wednesday, April 20, at the Lake Country Power Cohasset service center, located at 26039 Bear Ridge Drive. Registration and dinner begin at 4:00 p.m. The business meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Election results will be announced during the business meeting along with co-op business updates from Lake Country Power and Great River Energy.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
