CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes is pleased to announce that CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized their sales associates as Top Producers nationwide when it honored both Jordan Osse and Deb Bounds with the 2021 CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 sales associates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year. The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 sales associates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 65 closed transaction sides within the calendar year. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21® sales associate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80 percent of their transactions surveyed during the calendar year with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years. “Achieving CENTURION Producer status and Quality Service Pinnacle in the same year is a great milestone reached by both Jordan and Deb and is a testament to their dedication to their business and to their clients”, said Jim and Michelle Kutschat, Broker/Owners of CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes.
In addition, we are pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized both Paula Broten Piskel and Apryl Mertes with the coveted 2021 CENTURY 21 Masters Ruby Award. Ruby level status is awarded to a C21® sales associate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 31 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. In addition to achieving Ruby status, Paula Broten-Piskel was also honored with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award by reaching minimum completed survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years. “Congratulations to both Paula and Apryl for these outstanding achievements in 2021”, said Jim and Michelle.
Lastly, realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Megan Porth with the 2021 CENTURY 21 Quality Service Producer award. This national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21® sales associates who receive a minimum return rate of 50 percent on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent during the calendar year with a minimum satisfaction index of 90 percent. “The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Megan’s dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of her clients”, said Jim and Michelle.
“Jordan, Deb, Paula, Apryl and Megan all place their real estate knowledge and passion for life into their everyday business, helping to make their clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Jim and Michelle. “It is truly an honor for our agents to receive these awards and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals. We are honored and blessed," said Jim and Michelle.
CENTURY 21 Land of Lakes is a full-service brokerage located at 721 S. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids. They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand. Give us a call at 218-326-0323 or visit our website at www.c21lakes.com for all of your buying or selling needs.
