Cohasset, Minn. – Lake Country Power is pleased to announce 30 local high school seniors from 30 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2021 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship. The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities. 

The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $500 per semester for four years, will help the following graduating seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams:

Lynnsey Schatz: Barnum School

Jayna LeBrasseur: Carlton School

Natalie Jensen: Cherry School

Zachary Quirk: Chisholm School

Nathan Genereau: Cloquet School

Eliana Anderson: Cromwell-Wright School

Josephine Drotts: Deer River School

Jaclyn Knaus: East Range Academy

Julia Schwinghamer: Ely-Memorial Secondary School 

Sarah Stueber: Esko School

Addison Johnson: Eveleth-Gilbert School

Tamera Lundstrom: Floodwood

Charli Seelye: Grand Rapids School

Benjamin Carpenter: Greenway-Coleraine School

Nicholas Mattson: Hermantown School

Medea Clusiau: Hibbing School

Hunter Ahonen: Hill City School

Trevor Gauthier: McGregor Secondary School 

Kansas Neari: Mesabi East School

Grace Stephenson: Moose Lake School

Beau Tapio: Mountain Iron-Buhl School

Starr Stockwell: Nashwauk-Keewatin School

Brynn Simpson: North Woods School

Megan McCartney: Northern Lights Community School

Carson Johnson: Northland Remer School 

Jayden Shaw: Proctor School

Chace Johnson: South Ridge School

Stephanie Kowalski: Virginia School

Dylan Hybben: At Large category

Paul Schafbuch: Home school

The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electricity services from Lake Country Power. 

The electronic application process for high school seniors will open again, January 1, 2022, when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships. 

The online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop.

The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits. The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships. 

Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to five area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools to support students in trade schools and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.

