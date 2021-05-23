Cohasset, Minn. – Lake Country Power is pleased to announce 30 local high school seniors from 30 different schools have been awarded the Lake Country Power 2021 Les Beach Memorial Scholarship. The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship honors a former co-op employee and recognizes student commitment and contribution to local communities.
The $4,000 scholarships, issued at $500 per semester for four years, will help the following graduating seniors pursue their college plans and career dreams:
Lynnsey Schatz: Barnum School
Jayna LeBrasseur: Carlton School
Natalie Jensen: Cherry School
Zachary Quirk: Chisholm School
Nathan Genereau: Cloquet School
Eliana Anderson: Cromwell-Wright School
Josephine Drotts: Deer River School
Jaclyn Knaus: East Range Academy
Julia Schwinghamer: Ely-Memorial Secondary School
Sarah Stueber: Esko School
Addison Johnson: Eveleth-Gilbert School
Tamera Lundstrom: Floodwood
Charli Seelye: Grand Rapids School
Benjamin Carpenter: Greenway-Coleraine School
Nicholas Mattson: Hermantown School
Medea Clusiau: Hibbing School
Hunter Ahonen: Hill City School
Trevor Gauthier: McGregor Secondary School
Kansas Neari: Mesabi East School
Grace Stephenson: Moose Lake School
Beau Tapio: Mountain Iron-Buhl School
Starr Stockwell: Nashwauk-Keewatin School
Brynn Simpson: North Woods School
Megan McCartney: Northern Lights Community School
Carson Johnson: Northland Remer School
Jayden Shaw: Proctor School
Chace Johnson: South Ridge School
Stephanie Kowalski: Virginia School
Dylan Hybben: At Large category
Paul Schafbuch: Home school
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is available to local students from more than 35 area high schools. Qualified students must be co-op members through their parents or legal guardians who receive electricity services from Lake Country Power.
The electronic application process for high school seniors will open again, January 1, 2022, when qualifying high school seniors may apply for next year’s scholarships.
The online application will be available from the cooperative’s website at www.lakecountrypower.coop.
The Les Beach Memorial Scholarship is made possible through unclaimed capital credits. The State of Minnesota permits electric cooperatives like Lake Country Power to use unclaimed funds for charitable purposes, such as scholarships.
Lake Country Power also offers $1,000 scholarships to five area community college foundations and three Minnesota lineworker schools to support students in trade schools and community/technical college programs. Applications for these scholarships are available directly through the colleges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.