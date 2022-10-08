Lake Country Power’s board of directors recently approved a new grant program where local school districts may apply for grants up to $100,000 through “unclaimed capital credit” funds. The Education Improvement Program (EIP) was created with a focus on area school districts seeking assistance toward projects and programs that will benefit students and communities.

“The State of Minnesota allows electric cooperatives to keep the unclaimed funds local for use toward educational purposes after several years of trying to locate former co-op members with their capital credit refunds,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, manager of community relations and marketing. “The unclaimed property is allowed for use at the cooperative’s discretion if the intent meets State criteria.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments