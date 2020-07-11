Although COVID-19 prevented a community of cooperative members from coming together in person for the Lake Country Power annual meeting, the novel virus could not stop the 2020 director elections from happening in Districts 3, 6 and 7.

More than 1,700 Lake Country Power members participated in the 2020 director election using a hybrid process where members in those three districts were given the opportunity to vote online or by U.S. mail. 

“We are living in unprecedented times amid this global pandemic,” said Lake Country Power General Manager Greg Randa. “In my 40-year career, there has never been a time when we have had to adjust the annual meeting from circumstances beyond our control. We are glad to have connected with so many members during the district member meetings this past winter, and look forward to 2021 when we can hopefully hold an in-person annual meeting in Cohasset.” 

Director election results were announced virtually by Survey & Ballot Systems on Friday, June 26. Candidates ran unopposed in Districts 3 and 7: 

District 3:

George Harvey, Britt*, 431 votes

District 6:         

Daniel Kingsley, Hill City*, 474 votes 

Donald Simons, Grand Rapids, 367 votes

District 7:         

Craig Olson, Culver*, 413 votes 

* Incumbent

On June 30, the board of directors held a re-organizational meeting. Board officers are: Craig Olson from District 7, President; Daniel Kingsley from District 6, Vice President; George Harvey from District 3, Secretary; and Craig Carlson from District 4, Treasurer.

Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.

