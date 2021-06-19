L&M Fleet Supply announced its 11th retail store location in Rhinelander, Wis. The store will occupy the former ShopKo site. In addition to the Rhinelander location, two former ShopKo sites in Marquette and Escanaba, Mich. were purchased, leading into an expansion into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for the first time.
The anticipated opening date for the Rhinelander location is Spring 2022. The Upper Peninsula store openings will be announced in the future. Remodels of existing buildings will begin in the meantime in order to accommodate the L&M business model.
L&M Fleet Supply was founded in Grand Rapids in 1959 and has grown to now include eight stores in northern Minnesota and two stores in northern Wisconsin.
