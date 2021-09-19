Kona Ice, Thunder fastpitch

Kona Ice, on behalf of owners Libby and Dennis Devere, donated a percentage of its summer to the Thunder summer fastpitch team. Pictured, from left are Danica Skelly, Abby Skelly, Kate Clairmont, Maggie Maclean, Libby Devere, and Heidi Clairmont.

