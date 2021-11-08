Thanks to efforts ignited by Judy Garland Museum curator, John Kelsch, pieces from the museum are on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
In early 2016, Kelsch learned of plans for an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (AMMP) project. He recognized this as an opportunity for the Judy Garland Museum to partner with AAMP in a way that would promote Judy’s upcoming 100th Birthday. Kelsch’s hopes were to design a traveling Judy Garland 100th Birthday Exhibit.
He made contacts with curators at the Academy Museum, making three separate trips to Los Angeles over a three-year period. They carefully reviewed a catalog of the museum’s most important pieces, including several Wizard of Oz artifacts.
In the end, the traveling Judy exhibit did not come to fruition, but efforts were not lost; two original Wizard of Oz books from the Judy Garland Museum’s collection were chosen to be put on exhibit at AMMP.
The books are priceless first editions, one of which is signed by the four main characters in the Wizard of Oz movie, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, and Bert Lahr.
The books are on loan for one year while the Wizard of Oz Exhibit is showcased in the Wanda Gallery, one of three Spielberg Family Gallery’s.
The exhibit also includes two original gingham dresses and a pair of the ruby slippers, known to be the most pristine of the four pairs.
After several years of construction and delays due to COVID-19, the 300,000-square foot 1939 May Company Building remodel is complete and open for business. It is six floors of dynamic exhibits exploring the rich history of Hollywood and global film making and includes two theatres, a restaurant, and two rooftops decks overlooking Los Angeles.
A delegation of JGM officials were invited to a private opening on Tuesday Sept 28th to explore the museum’s treasures. AMMP officially opened to the public on Thursday Sept. 30 when the David Geffen Theatre presented the Wizard of Oz with accompaniment by a youth orchestra.
JGM officials beamed when Judy’s voice was heard loud and clear in the wonderfully mastered spherical theatre. While AMMP’s Wizard of Oz exhibit focuses on Judy as Dorothy; in June 2022, JGM will host Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday Celebration in Grand Rapids to honor her life and legacy.
