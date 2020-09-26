Itasca Strong is an Itasca County community wide collaborative initiative that was originally created to get out factual COVID-19 information and resources to Itasca County community members and business owners. This was done through the assistance of local media. The Itasca Strong Initiative continues in our communities to be STRONG! Coming together through hope, strength, and partnerships for a better tomorrow. Itasca Strong is supporting the Itasca communities: through local shopping, working together, respecting each other, creating opportunities, to explore nature, and give back to our community.
Additional funding was made available by Itasca County through the CARES Act to continue to support the long-term recovery and marketing of the Itasca Strong message. Itasca Strong initiative brought us together when we needed strength and support. The continuation will increase the awareness of supporting each other through, shopping, giving, and enjoying our local businesses, local non-profits, and local community activities. Itasca County residence love where they live, work, and play so it is important to stick together and support our county in keeping it strong.
Sherry Frick (Itasca Strong Initiative Task Force chair, co-owner of Minuteman Press, and SL Frick Marketing Consultant) stated, “it is more important than ever to stick together and show greatness within our local communities. The impact the Itasca Strong message can have in our rural communities will be priceless in the days and month ahead for our ongoing survival through the emotional and economic impact of this COVID19 Pandemic. We can come out on the other side stronger as long as we do it together.”
There are many ways to show your support of the Itasca Strong message. Residents and Businesses can support Itasca Strong by doing at least ONE or ALL of the following:
•Pledge to be Itasca Strong by completing the online form by visiting www.itascadv.org.
•Shopping locally as much as you can focusing on supporting locally owned businesses.
•Purchase a banner or sign for your yard or a decal for your vehicle window or door.
•Visit our parks, take adventures on our many trail systems whether on foot, bike, atv, or snowmobile. There is an adventure right here in Itasca County for each on of us at every age.
•Help a neighbor if you see they need assistance.
•Purchase a banner, yard sign or decal to be displayed in your business storefront.
•Advertise that you are an Itasca Strong partner and supporter.
•Like our Facebook page.
For more information and to take the Itasca Strong Pledge: www.itascadv.org and click on the Itasca Strong tab OR contact Sherry Frick at Minuteman Press of Grand Rapids, by calling 218-327-9984 or emailing: sherryfrick@minutemanpress.com.
