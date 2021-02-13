What is the Itasca ReStore and what is its purpose? Itasca ReStore is a retail store here in Grand Rapids that takes donations of gently used furniture, appliances, tools, hardware, lighting, and other building supplies and sells them at a greatly discounted rate to anyone in the public. We allow donors to bring their items to our facility, or we offer a free donation pickup service to anybody in Itasca County!
What happens with the profits from sales? That is a great question! Aside from our overhead costs to operate the store, our profits go directly toward funding Itasca County Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide, safe, decent, affordable homes to low-income families in the county who would not qualify for a typical home mortgage. The ReStore is also a friend to the environment. Since 2007, Itasca ReStore has diverted almost 8,000,000 pounds of waste from local landfills by selling donated items!
The ReStore relies heavily on volunteers in our community by assisting customers in the store, receiving, and processing donations, and aiding our truck driver on donation pickups. Anybody can volunteer at the ReStore, and it is a great way to learn valuable job skills, engage with the community, and support Habitat’s mission!
Without the support of shoppers, donors, and volunteers like you, Habitat for Humanity’s mission could not be sustained. Whether you love to shop for unique items, are looking to donate, or willing to lend a helping hand, you can help keep Habitat’s mission moving forward and making a positive difference in our community.
We now have extended store hours on Thursdays to accommodate those who work during the day. New Hours: Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Restore is located at 510 SE 11th St in Grand Rapids. If you are inquiring about donations or are interested in volunteering, stop by, or give us a call at 218-999-9099. Like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.itascahabitat.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.