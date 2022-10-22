Itasca Gun Club relocates to new site and continues its economic impact in the region

Itasca Gun Club (IGC) in Grand Rapids installed electric power at its 300-yard outdoor handicap-accessible shooting range and constructed berms for pistol and rifle shooting. The outdoor range was recently relocated from leased mine tailings land to a new 160-acre site due to mining operations. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the electrification project with a $7,500 Culture & Tourism grant. Total project investment was $30,128.
IGC is a non-profit organization that was incorporated in 1964 and has over 1,000 family members from many counties across Minnesota and other states. Its first shooting range location was adjacent to Grand Rapids High School until development of residential housing forced a relocation in 1984 to the mine tailings area. The club has been self-supporting for 57 years and operates on a debt-free budget through annual fundraising, membership dues and instructional class fees.
Itasca Gun Club
Shooting sports, education and training are offered by IGC. Each year over 300 youth and 250 adults are trained there in firearm safety. Other classes offered include conceal carry permit, metical cartridge reloading, range safety officer and NRA instructor training. The club offers specialty classes such as women only permit to carry, home firearm safety and basic pistol shooting. Many law enforcement agencies use the facility for shooting and training. Outdoor events include Itasca Action Pistol, hunter sight-in days, steel silhouette shooting, mini palma, service rifle shooting and special memorial World War II shoots.
An indoor range remains at the mine tailings site and is utilized by many organized groups including a youth rifle team, 4H youth air rifle and several pistol leagues. A “Pistols and Coffee” group meets twice per week there for shooting practice and socializing. Future plans at the new site entail a training/classroom facility, handicap-accessible indoor 50-yard range, outdoor smallbore 100-yard range and outdoor 1,000-yard range. The new range is handicap accessible and will host hunt events for disabled vets.
Once IGC vacates the leased mine tailing site, the classroom building will be moved to the new site and remaining structures will be demolished. The dirt from the face of the berms, which contained lead bullets has been buried at the new site in compliance with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements.
“Our shooting facility and hunting in general have a positive economic connection to the local economy of Itasca County and the state of Minnesota,” said Bob Ross, IGC treasurer. "Over 1,000 people use the range each fall for hunter sight-in days. They come from all over the state and neighboring states to hunt in Minnesota each year.”
According to IGC Minnesota hunters and shooters spend more than $400 million annually and support 14,398 jobs that pay more than $300 million in wages and $60 million in tax revenue. In addition, local contractors and businesses were used for the work on the outdoor range relocation and electrification project which had a direct and immediate impact to the local economy.
“We are very grateful to Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation for their various grant programs which we have been able to qualify for over the past several years,” said Ross. “Without the agency and their grants, we would not have been able to progress as far or as quickly on relocating and developing our range.”
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in the October IRRRB The Ranger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.