Itasca Gun Club relocates to new site and continues its economic impact in the region

Itasca Gun Club (IGC) in Grand Rapids installed electric power at its 300-yard outdoor handicap-accessible shooting range and constructed berms for pistol and rifle shooting. The outdoor range was recently relocated from leased mine tailings land to a new 160-acre site due to mining operations. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the electrification project with a $7,500 Culture & Tourism grant. Total project investment was $30,128.

IGC is a non-profit organization that was incorporated in 1964 and has over 1,000 family members from many counties across Minnesota and other states. Its first shooting range location was adjacent to Grand Rapids High School until development of residential housing forced a relocation in 1984 to the mine tailings area. The club has been self-supporting for 57 years and operates on a debt-free budget through annual fundraising, membership dues and instructional class fees.

