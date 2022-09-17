Itasca Dog Lodge hosts Dogtoberfest, Oct. 1

Georgia Bartz is pictured with her dog Foxy at the first annual Dogtoberfest in 2021. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Itasca Dog Lodge (27386 Jess Harry Rd., Grand Rapids).

Back by popular demand, the second annual Dogtoberfest will be hosted by Itasca Dog Lodge Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In 2021, approximately 330 people attended the first year with unfavorable on and off rain conditions. Jacob and Tiffiney Bartz have owned Itasca Dog Lodge since 2017. They have three children Karsten (10), Myles (6) and Georgia (4). They personally own two Chesapeake Bay retrievers (Nevis and Juna) and one rescue terrier mix (Foxy) who they love and spoil on a daily basis. Jacob and Tiffiney decided on doing it again this year because of the overwhelming positive feedback.

The business, Itasca Dog Lodge, is located across from Jacob and Tiffiney’s home on 30 private acres. The purpose for this fun family event is to bring all dog lovers together and create lifelong memories. Participants don’t need to own a dog to attend, there is something for everyone. The event is located outside on their 30 acres.

