Itasca Dog Lodge hosts Dogtoberfest, Oct. 1

Georgia Bartz is pictured with her dog Foxy at the first annual Dogtoberfest in 2021. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Itasca Dog Lodge (27386 Jess Harry Rd., Grand Rapids).
Back by popular demand, the second annual Dogtoberfest will be hosted by Itasca Dog Lodge Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In 2021, approximately 330 people attended the first year with unfavorable on and off rain conditions. Jacob and Tiffiney Bartz have owned Itasca Dog Lodge since 2017. They have three children Karsten (10), Myles (6) and Georgia (4). They personally own two Chesapeake Bay retrievers (Nevis and Juna) and one rescue terrier mix (Foxy) who they love and spoil on a daily basis. Jacob and Tiffiney decided on doing it again this year because of the overwhelming positive feedback.
The business, Itasca Dog Lodge, is located across from Jacob and Tiffiney’s home on 30 private acres. The purpose for this fun family event is to bring all dog lovers together and create lifelong memories. Participants don’t need to own a dog to attend, there is something for everyone. The event is located outside on their 30 acres.
“We read an article recently that people take an average 400 pictures a year of their dogs,” Tiffiney stated. “We think animals, especially dogs, give us so much more than we realize. For some it’s a sense of purpose, an exercise partner or a best friend. They give unconditional love and, in a time when many struggle with mental health, dogs are a constant love and a light of hope. This is so very true with so many guests that walk through the doors at Itasca Dog Lodge.”
New this year, for an additional $5, participants can run with their dog in a “Fun Run” in the woods on the property. The fun run will have three different age groups: 8 and under, 9 to 15, and 16 and over. There will be a few obstacles along the way to overcome. The fastest time will receive a cash prize of $50. Each participant will receive a Dogtoberfest bandana at the end of their fun run. The Fun Run will start at 11:30 a.m.
This year there will be more kid friendly activities. There will be face painting, balloon twisting, bouncy house, games and more fun pictures taking opportunities.
The Bartzes say they are “thrilled” have K9 Chase and officer Joey Burns coming back for Dogtoberfest this year. The America’s Top Dog winners will be there to meet and greet. The dynamic duo also plan on doing two demonstrations to show some of K9 amazing skills. The demonstrations will be around 12:30 p.m. and the other around 3 p.m.
There will be dog vendors on sight to showcase the products that they offer for the animal community. There will also be a local veterinarian at the fest talking about dogs’ health and they will be available for questions. Dogtoberfest will also welcome back the Itasca County 4H Dog Project.
The best voted contest of 2021 was the costume and trick contest, so Dogtoberfest will be doing both contests again by age groups starting at 1 p.m. A new contest will be held either before or after 12:30 demonstrations by K9 chases. The contest will be “egg & spoon” where the object is to keep the egg on the spoon while doing various tasks. The last person and dog with the egg on the spoon wins. If time allows, the 4H will also have some agility demos.
OOh La La mobile pet spa with Aaron Forst will be back for a second year doing nail trims for no charge, tail glitter extensions (price to be determined), and a grooming demonstration (will have approximate time closer to the event.)
Lisa Maasch with Paw-sitive Way Dog Training will be sharing about her dog training services and offering dog massages for a fee.
Mandy Meyer with Smile Photography will be there doing photo sessions for a very reasonable fee.
Two northern Minnesota dog clubs will be coming back for a second year. First, Ball Bluff Pointing Dog Club from Jacobson, Minn. They are a group of hunting enthusiasts that want to gather and provide education to train pointing dogs to hunt and train for hunting test as well as hunting, and hope in the future to hold AKC hunt test. They will be letting people know about their group and will have several hunting items for sale. Another club attending is from Mt. Iron, Minn., called SISU (sis-you) Dog Sports Club of Northern Minnesota. They will be there to answer questions about training and competing with your dog in UKC events. They plan on doing demonstrations of weight pulling, rally and agility at approx. 2 p.m. Jacob and Tiffeny feel blessed to have the SISU Dog Sports Club in Northern Minnesota.
The food vendors for this year are Kona Ice, and Teresa’s Wickedtastyfood serving rice bowls, porketta, muffuletta, caesar salad, chili dogs, puppy chow, human doggie biscuits, and home-made doggie treats. All entrees will be served in dog dishes to match the theme of the event.
Every hour, on the hour, the Itasca Dog Lodge will be giving tours of their top-awarded dog boarding facility. If you would like to check it out make sure to stop by. All dog lovers are welcome. If you are bringing a dog, it must show zero aggression and be on a leash. No retractable leashes allowed. There will be tools provided to clean up after your pet.
Dogtoberfest admission is $7 per person; kids under 5 are free and there will be a $1 discount for families of four or more.
