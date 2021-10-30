The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second-annual Fill the Boat holiday gift drive. 

Help give Itasca County residents a better Christmas season by dropping off new and unwrapped gifts for children ages 0-17 and senior citizens at the Grand Rapids Courthouse parking lot on Dec. 3 from 12 - 5 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The courthouse is located at 440 1st Ave NE in Grand Rapids.

Monetary and gift card donations are also accepted for family giving. 

For more information, contact Deputy Mike Parlow at mike.parlow@co.itasca.mn.us or by calling 218-327-7421. 

