The Itasca Community Garden has a new little free library for sharing gardening books, tips, recipes, and more! Thank you to Conrad Feldt and Grand Rapids Rotary International for building it, and to Dave and Sue Latvala for the donated lumber. The garden is in partnership with UMN North Central Research and Outreach Center, who help till, irrigate, and provide many resources for the upkeep of the garden area - for which we can’t thank them enough. The Itasca Community Garden has 81 plots available; plots are 8 ft x 10 ft and cost $15 for one, and $10 for each additional plot. More information can be found on our website: www.getfititasca.org under Healthy Eating. 

Get Fit Itasca manages six youth gardens and two community gardens in Itasca County. Tools and supplies are needed every year to provide kids and families with enjoyable gardening opportunities. Current garden projects are in progress in the Grand Rapids and Deer River areas. Those who would like to donate time and/or materials may contact Get Fit Itasca at anna@getfititasca.org or 218-327-8814

