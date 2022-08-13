The Iron Range Solar Co-op has selected local solar company Wolf Track Energy to install solar panels for the group, moving the co-op one step closer to going solar. Co-op members selected Wolf Track Energy through a competitive bidding process.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help more people on the Iron Range go solar,” said Jesse Fette, President at Wolf Track Energy. “Some of the earliest solar installations our company completed were on the Iron Range and it is an important area for our business and one we enjoy serving.”
The solar co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Wolf Track Solar will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.
“Wolf Track’s experience and history of working on the Iron Range made them a good fit for the Iron Range Solar Co-op,” said co-op member Beth Peterson of Aurora. “I’m looking forward to getting my proposal from Wolf Track and seeing how much solar can save me on energy costs.”
Now is a particularly great time to go solar, as the federal tax credit for solar is supposed to lower at the end of this year from 26% to 22%. That means going solar in the next couple of months will ensure homeowners save the maximum amount, while next year those savings may decrease.
Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating Minnesota residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Minnesota’s solar policies and its community of solar supporters.
SUN has been helping neighbors join together and go solar since 2013. Around the country, SUN has completed 349 solar co-ops, helping more than 7,000 people go solar, including almost 200 in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.