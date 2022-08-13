The Iron Range Solar Co-op has selected local solar company Wolf Track Energy to install solar panels for the group, moving the co-op one step closer to going solar. Co-op members selected Wolf Track Energy through a competitive bidding process. 

“We appreciate the opportunity to help more people on the Iron Range go solar,” said Jesse Fette, President at Wolf Track Energy. “Some of the earliest solar installations our company completed were on the Iron Range and it is an important area for our business and one we enjoy serving.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments