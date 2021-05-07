On the warmest day of the year, bright and sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees, the annual Treasures Are Fine garage sales were held in northeastern Itasca County this past Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last year, the event was not held due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 60 miles of garage sales that went through the communities of Bowstring, Talmoon, Spring Lake, Wirt, Dora Lake, Alvwood, Squaw Lake, and Sand Lake.
There were 38 registered Treasures Are Fine garage sales locations along with refreshments along the route.
Marcus and Rachel Barto, owners of Barney’s Resort and Lodging located on County Road 4 on Sand Lake, commented that they had a very busy day, this was echoed by many sales locations along the route.
Coordinators of the event were Chris Schedin and Sally Sedgwick. Chris said this event helps promote business in the area as winter time is slow. People put out items that they don’t need for those interested. Plans are being made for next year’s event.
