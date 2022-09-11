A Lyceum is defined as “a place for adults to come together to think, learn, and talk with their neighbors, to explore the deep questions about what it means to be human.”
Capitalizing on this concept, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has started a public series bringing speakers and conversations of the curious to a community venue. To start, these events will take place on the fourth Monday of every month from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Rapids Brewing Co.
The Itasca Lyceum is not meant to be a dry academic lecture or seminar but rather monthly events that provide opportunities for people to make friends around food, beer, and big ideas.
This September, IEDC is hosting a discussion on self transcendence. The topic is about what it means to live a good life. Self-transcendence means making our lives about something besides ourselves. How do we find meaningful things to give our lives to, what are the habits that can bring us to a flourishing that is focused on others?
Featured speaker will be Patrick Mathias, ICC Foundation Board Member and ICC English Faculty Emeritus. The event will be held Monday, Sept. 26 at Rapids Brewing Co. To register, visit https://bit.ly/itascalyceumsept2022
The six habits for Lyceum participants will be to: Read our neighbor's words in the best light; talk for the sake of truth and understanding, not victory; see ourselves as fundamentally on the same team, even with those who disagree; acknowledge what we don't yet know; talk for the sake of building up community; and look for something to love in every person. Questions to consider include: Do we understand it? Is it true? Have we seen it in our life? How does it relate to our community?
In October, Itasca Lyceum will focus on the importance of physical work. More and more of our economy is dominated by "knowledge work." What are the shortcomings of this kind of work, what do we miss out on if we don't work with our hands? How can we support young people in pursuing technical professions and crafts? The date for this event is Monday, Oct. 24.
November’s topic will be religion and democracy. Religion has always played a significant role in our democracy, but today, more people are unaffiliated with a faith than ever. This month we will discuss the role of faith in public life. What are the ways in which people fulfill religious desires today and what effect does that have on society? What new forms are religious impulses taking? What are healthy ways of living in a society with many faiths? The date for this event is Monday, Nov. 28.
