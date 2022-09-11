A Lyceum is defined as “a place for adults to come together to think, learn, and talk with their neighbors, to explore the deep questions about what it means to be human.”

Capitalizing on this concept, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has started a public series bringing speakers and conversations of the curious to a community venue. To start, these events will take place on the fourth Monday of every month from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Rapids Brewing Co. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments